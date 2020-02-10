The NZD/USD pair is set to be controlled by the risks coming from the Chinese economy, according to analysts at ANZ Research. The pair is trading at 0.6414, rising 0.20% today.

Key quotes

“Disruption in the Chinese economy is already impacting New Zealand’s exports, and this will likely cause a sharp near-term dent to GDP growth. If the virus is contained quickly, then a vigorous bounce back inactivity is expected. But a larger impact cannot be ruled out.”

“We expect the RBNZ to keep the OCR on hold, but that they will highlight significant downside risks to the outlook – signalling that they will respond with more monetary stimulus if required.”

“NZS/USD expected to be dominated by risk sentiment as NZD trades as a proxy for China risk. Markets will primarily be looking to gauge the RBNZ’s responsiveness to emerging global risks.”

“Support 0.6360 Resistance 0.6490”