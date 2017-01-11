NZD/USD risk reversals & vols - Short-term bottom in place?By Omkar Godbole
- Slight improvement in risk reversals and a drop in volatility indicates pair may have found a bottom
- NZD/USD peeped above 0.69 handle
The one-month 25 delta risk reversals improved to -1.075 this week from Friday's 7-1/2 low of -1.075. While a negative reading shows bearish bias (demand for Puts), still the improvement indicates the bears may have run out of steam for now.
Meanwhile, the one-month at the money (ATM) volatility dropped from the recent high of 9.35 to 9.095 on Tuesday. The decline in volatility also adds credence to the argument that the sell-off in the spot may have ended. Moreover, volatility picks up during the sell-off in the underlying and vice versa.
NZD/USD pair currently trades at 0.6895 levels, having clocked a high/low of 0.6914 and 0.6838, respecitvely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.