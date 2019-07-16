NZD/USD risk reversals hit highest since January 2018 on falling demand for Puts

Risk reversals on NZD/USD, a gauge of calls to puts on the Kiwi, jumped to the highest level since January 2018 on Monday, indicating investors are positioning for further strength in New Zealand's currency.

One-month risk reversals have risen to -0.475, a level last seen on Jan. 30, 2018. The gauge stood at -0.825 on July 9.

The negative number indicates the implied volatility premium for put options (bearish bets) on the NZD is higher than that for calls. So, a rise from -0.825 to -0.475 indicates the demand or premium claimed by NZD puts has dropped significantly over the last six days.

As of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6735, having found acceptance above the 200-day moving average of 0.6709 on Monday.

NZD1MRR