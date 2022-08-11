- The NZD/USD advances for the second straight day, up in the week by 3.03%.
- The US PPI for July rose by 9.8% YoY, less than estimates and last month’s reading.
- US Initial Jobless Claims jumped for two consecutive weeks, hinting the labor market is moderating.
The NZD/USD climbs above the 100-day EMA around 0.6439, courtesy of investors’ positive sentiment, as reports emerging from the US showed that prices might be peaking. Still, even though Fed speakers cheered and welcomed the information, they held to their hawkish stance. Given the abovementioned scenario, the greenback remains soft during the day.
At the time of writing, the NZD/USD is trading at 0.6444, after hitting a daily low below the 0.6400 figure, gaining 0.68%.
Sentiment remains positive, with US equities registering gains between 0.14% and almost 1%. The US Producer Price Index for July slowed its pace to 9.8% YoY, vs. estimations of 10.4%. Additionally, the so-called core PPI, which strips food and energy, rose by 7.6% YoY, in line with measures.
Meanwhile, US Initial Jobless Claims for the last week, which ended on August 6, increased by 262K, less than estimations, but began to show signs of moderation. Worth noticing that claims jumped for the second consecutive week, further confirming the latter.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of six rivals, edges down 0.12% at 105.055, a tailwind for the NZD/USD.
Data-wise, the New Zealand calendar reported that Visitor Arrivals rose by 83.5%, crushing expectations of 15%.
What to watch
The New Zealand economic docket will feature Business PMI for July, estimated at 49.2, alongside Food Inflation, estimated at 6.5%. On the US front, the US calendar will reveal the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, estimated at 52.5, and Consumer Inflation expectations for a 5-year horizon, forecasted at 2.8%.
NZD/USD Key Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6431
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.6403
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6254
|Daily SMA50
|0.6276
|Daily SMA100
|0.6453
|Daily SMA200
|0.6629
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6436
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6275
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6353
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6212
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6307
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6146
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6467
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6532
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6628
