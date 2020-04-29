NZD/USD rises to test April highs after FOMC meeting

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi extends gains versus US dollar after Fed issues FOMC statement, keeping rates unchanged.
  • Fed reiterates rates will state at the current level until the economy has weathered.

The NZD/USD pair rose to 0.6132, hitting a fresh two week high after the FOMC meeting. The Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates unchanged as expected at 0.00-0.25%. The greenback retreats across the board after the decision.

Among G10 currencies, the kiwi is the biggest gainer of the day and rose further after the Fed’s decision. An improvement in risk sentiment and a weaker US dollar kept NZD/USD well supported.

As of writing it trades at 0.6120, near daily highs and headed toward the highest close since March 11. On the upside, the next resistance emerges at 0.6125/30 (April high). On the flip side, support might lie at 0.6100, followed by 0.6040/45.

The Fed kept interest rate unchanged as expected. The decision had a limited impact so far on financial markets. Chairman Powell is offering a press conference. The statement was considerably different from the previous one. The FOMC mentioned rates will stay at the bottom until the economy is on track to meet unemployment and inflation targets.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6118
Today Daily Change 0.0063
Today Daily Change % 1.04
Today daily open 0.6055
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6
Daily SMA50 0.6073
Daily SMA100 0.6323
Daily SMA200 0.6363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6074
Previous Daily Low 0.5991
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6042
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6023
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6006
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5957
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5923
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6089
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6123
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6172

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

