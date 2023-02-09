NZD/USD rides AUD/USD's coattails, gets set for US CPI next week

- NZD/USD popped and dropped in the US session.
- All eyes point to the US data next week.
NZD/USD traded in a similar fashion to the Aussie on Thursday, which technicals are shown here. Ahead of the Wall Street close, the Kiwi is trading around 0.3% lower on the day at 0.6328 and has fallen in the New York session within a range of 0.6389 and 0.6302.
NZD/USD and AUD/USD both dropped when the London fix and Wall Street's cash open kicked in, propelling the price below higher timeframe traders' fresh long positions up high on the day. In the case of the Kiwi, bulls chasing the breakout above 0.6370 were put under heat straight away as the price fell sharply towards the 0.6350s.
On the day, the US dollar was being thrown around, initially offered and breaking structure in the case of the DXY index as follows:
However, the bulls moved in:
The labour market has not been what the Federal Reserve is hoping for and Thursday's Jobless Claims revealed risks of a tighter for a longer scenario given there was only a small uptick in unemployment numbers. ''Initial Jobless Claims lifted to 196k in the week to February 4, while Continuing Claims also lifted.
''The weekly jobless claims data can bob about so one reading does not indicate a trend. The total number of jobless claims at present is also still quite low,'' analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
Meanwhile, looking ahead to the week, the US inflation Consumer Price Index is due to be released and the data is expected to show headline inflation for January at 0.5% MoM and core inflation running at 0.3% MoM. ''If these numbers are achieved this would result in an easing of core inflation from 5.7% to 5.4% YoY and headline inflation from 6.6% to 6.2%,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank explained, noting also Retail Sales and manufacturing data er due.
''If we continue to see strength in these data, then it will be very difficult for Federal Reserve policymakers to signal anything other than a further tightening of monetary policy.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.633
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.6307
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6425
|Daily SMA50
|0.6376
|Daily SMA100
|0.6119
|Daily SMA200
|0.6189
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6349
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6296
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6322
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6531
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6316
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6286
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6233
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6338
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6391
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
