NZD/USD reverses sharply from two-week highs to the 0.7170 area

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi is among the worst G10 performer on Thursday.
  • US dollar gains momentum as US yields resume the upside after Fed’s pause on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD peaked during the European session at 0.7269, the highest level in two weeks and then it reversed, falling almost a hundred pips from the top. After the beginning of the American session, it bottomed at 0.7171. It remains under pressure, near the lows but still trading above the level it had before the Fed’s statement.

The reversal in NZD/USD took place amid a stronger US dollar across the board. Higher US yields boosted the greenback. The 10-year dropped on Wednesday to 1.61% and recently hit at 1.75%, the highest level since January of 2020. The DXY is at 91.80, far from the daily low (91.25) but still slightly below the level it had prior to the FOMC statement.

Economic data from the US came in mixed on Thursday. Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly to the highest level in four weeks while the Philly Fed jumped to 51.8, reaching levels not seen since 1973.

In New Zealand, growth data surprised to the downside. The economy contracted 1% in Q4 against expectations of a 0.1% expansion. “The contraction in Q4 reflects the impact of the pandemic. Though New Zealand was under the least stringent Alert Level 1 for much of Q4, its economy contracted, likely due to easing of pent-up demand and weaker external demand (on resurgent waves of infections in the global economy in Q4)”, explained Jonathan Koh, Economist at Standard Chartered.

From a technical perspective, NZD/USD found support at 0.7170.  A break lower could expose the weekly low at 0.7142. A consolidation under 0.7150 would be a negative technical development. On the upside, 0.7205 is again a resistance area, followed by 0.7240. A daily close above 0.7250 would improve the outlook for the kiwi.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7179
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.90
Today daily open 0.7244
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7246
Daily SMA50 0.7215
Daily SMA100 0.7099
Daily SMA200 0.6848
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7264
Previous Daily Low 0.7153
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.7103
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7222
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7195
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7176
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7109
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7065
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7288
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7332
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7399

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

