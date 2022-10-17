- The NZD appreciates to 0.5650 after bouncing up from two-year lows at 0.5550.
- The kiwi pares previous losses buoyed by brighter market sentiment.
- The focus is now on the release of New Zealand's CPI data, due later today.
The New Zealand dollar has opened the week on a firm footing to reach levels right below 0.5650 on Monday, after bouncing up from two-year lows of 0.5550.
Risk appetite buoys the kiwi
The kiwi has been favoured by the brighter market sentiment on Monday, as the investors welcomed the comments of the new UK Finance Minister, confirming the U-turn on most of the aspects of the mini-Budget plan that roiled financial markets.
Investors' optimism has been reflected in the positive stock markets on Monday. The US Dow Jones Index advances 1.76%, while the S&P trades 2.5% up and the Nasdaq. Technological Index rallies 3,2% at the time of writing.
The improved sentiment has weighed on US Treasury yields, sending the US dollar lower across the board. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the greenback against a basket of the most traded currencies is showing a 1.1% pullback, which erases the previous two weeks' gains.
In New Zealand, the focus today will be on the release of the Q3 Consumer Prices Index figures. Inflation pressures are expected to have eased somewhat. This should not have a relevant impact on the pair, unless the final reading suggests a diversion in monetary policy expectations.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5633
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|1.29
|Today daily open
|0.5561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5705
|Daily SMA50
|0.5989
|Daily SMA100
|0.6138
|Daily SMA200
|0.6415
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.573
|Previous Daily Low
|0.555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.573
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5512
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5498
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5434
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
