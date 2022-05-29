- NZD/USD grinds higher after posting the biggest weekly gain since October 2021.
- Risk sentiment improved amid an increase in US consumption, softer inflation data, which in turn weighed on USD.
- Receding fears of inflation can help Kiwi but risks from China, Russia and growth concerns can probe bulls.
- China PMIs, US employment numbers for April appear the week’s key data.
NZD/USD dribbles above 0.6500 after posting the biggest weekly gains in 2022 as traders seek fresh clues to extend the latest run-up. That said, the Kiwi pair eases to 0.6530 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Underlying the quote’s latest pullback could be the profit-booking moves amid a light calendar and an absence of major macros of late. Also likely to have probed the pair buyers is the caution ahead of this week’s key US employment numbers for April, namely the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the Unemployment Rate. Also, geopolitical headlines concerning Russia’s aggression in Donbas, as well as covid fears in China, exert additional downside pressure on the NZD/USD prices.
It’s worth noting that the broad US dollar weakness and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) ahead-of-the-curve rate hikes keep the Kiwi pair on the front foot.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for the second consecutive week to refresh the monthly low at the latest. That said, risk-on mood and mixed US data could be linked to the greenback’s recent weakness. Also weighing on the DXY are the repeated comments from the Fed policymakers suggesting 50 bps rate hikes and the latest FOMC minutes that raised concerns over a softer rate lift after September.
On Friday, the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data came in mixed for April, mostly downbeat, as the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, matched 4.9% YoY forecasts versus 5.2% prior. Further, Personal Income rose less than expected but the Personal Spending improved.
The upbeat sentiment could be well witnessed by Wall Street’s run-up, as well as no major change in the US 10-year Treasury yields.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events may offer a dull start to the key week but macros and risk catalysts may entertain NZD/USD traders.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD buyers need to cross the 0.6570 hurdle comprising the monthly high to keep reins otherwise a pullback towards a fortnight-old rising trend line, around 0.6420 by the press time, appears more likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around 0.7150 in search of fresh clues ahead of Aussie GDP, US NFP
AUD/USD takes rounds to mid-0.7100s as bulls take a breather following the biggest weekly jump in March. That said, a lack of major data/events restrict the Aussie pair’s moves around 0.7150 during Monday’s initial Asian session.
EUR/USD sees an upside above 1.0750 ahead of EU Leaders Summit
EUR/USD is eyeing an imbalance move above 1.0765 as investors await EU Leaders Summit. An embargo on oil imports from Russia in Europe could be the highlight of the summit. Investors will remain busy ahead of the US NFP later this week.
Gold to drop below $1,850 as DXY subjects to rebound, focus is on US NFP
Gold price is expected to tumble below the crucial support of $1,850.00 on expectations of a rebound in the US dollar index (DXY) as a significant fall in an asset consecutively for two weeks is followed by a minor rebound.
Analysts fear Bitcoin price correction below $29,000 as BTC decouples with stock markets
Bitcoin price is hit by a slump and dropped below new support levels. The asset is expected to end the week around the $29,000 zone as Bitcoin decouples from stocks. In the recent crypto market collapse, the Bitcoin price witnessed losses for nearly eight weeks.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!