NZD/USD retreats to 0.7200 as DXY rebounds modestly

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD lost its traction after rising to 0.7230.
  • US Dollar Index recovered above 89.50 ahead of US data.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the positive territory.

The NZD/USD pair edged higher during the first half of the day and closed in on the multi-year high it set at 0.7242 last week. However, the pair lost its traction in the last hour and erased a portion of its daily gains. As of writing, NZD/USD was up modestly on the day at 0.7205.

USD starts 2021 on a weak note

The risk-on market environment on the first trading day of 2021 helped the risk-sensitive NZD gather strength against its rivals. Meanwhile, the data from China showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand in December and provided an additional boost to the kiwi.

On the other hand, the USD struggled to find demand as a safe-haven at the start of the week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to a fresh multi-year low of 89.42 earlier in the day but staged a technical correction ahead of the Manufacturing PMI data. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.42% at 89.55. 

Nevertheless, the lack of fundamental drivers behind the DXY recovery suggests that the bearish pressure is likely to remain intact with Wall Street's main indexes starting the day in the positive territory. The S&P 500 Futures are currently up 0.4%. 

Meanwhile,  Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans are scheduled to deliver speeches at 1500 GMT.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7204
Today Daily Change 0.0527
Today Daily Change % 7.89
Today daily open 0.6677
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7082
Daily SMA50 0.695
Daily SMA100 0.6794
Daily SMA200 0.6555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7199
Previous Daily Low 0.6677
Previous Weekly High 0.7241
Previous Weekly Low 0.6677
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6502
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6328
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.598
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7025
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7373
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7547

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood

EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown

GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.

Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region

A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.

Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively

2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.

US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22

The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.

