NZD/USD retreats to 0.7050 from multi-week highs, looks to post daily gains

- NZD/USD changed its course after rising toward 0.7100.
- US Dollar Index consolidates daily gains above 92.00.
- Hawkish Fed commentary and upbeat ISM PMI data helped USD gather strength.
Boosted by the impressive labour market report from New Zealand, the NZD/USD pair rose sharply during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday and reached its highest level in nearly a month at 0.7089. With the USD starting to outperform its rivals in the American session, however, the pair erased a portion of its daily gains and was last seen rising 0.5% on the day at 0.7048.
The data published by Statistics New Zealand revealed that the Unemployment Rate in the second quarter declined to 4% from 4.6% in the first quarter. Additionally, the Employment Change arrived at +1%, compared to analysts' estimate for an increase of 0.7%.
USD capitalizes on Fedspeak, PMI data
On the other hand, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Research Institute reported that private-sector employment rose by 330,000 in the US. With this print missing the market expectation of 695,000 by a wide margin, the greenback struggled to attract investors.
Nevertheless, the impressive ISM Services PMI data, which notched a new all-time high of 64.1 in July, and hawkish Fed commentary helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) turn north.
Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the Fed could announce a moderation in asset purchases later in the year. Furthermore, Clarida noted that conditions could be met for a rate hike by the end of 2022. Following these remarks, the DXY touched a weekly high of 92.30 and was last seen consolidating its gains a little below that level.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7049
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|0.7018
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6977
|Daily SMA50
|0.7059
|Daily SMA100
|0.7101
|Daily SMA200
|0.7097
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.702
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6964
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6999
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6985
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7057
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7093
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
