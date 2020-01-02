NZD/USD retreats to 0.6700 after pre-New Year rally

- US Dollar Index rebounds above 96.60 on Thursday.
- Disappointing PMI data from China weighs on NZD.
- Weekly Jobless Claims and Markit Manufacturing PMI will be featured in US economic docket.
The NZD/USD pair climbed higher after Christmas break supported by the broad-based USD weakness and ended the year at its highest level since July at 0.6738. With year-end flows' impact on the markets fading away at the start of the new year, the pair retreated to 0.6700 area and was last seen erasing 0.3% on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, the Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in December's final reading and fell short of the market expectation of 51.7 to weigh on the China-proxy NZD. In the meantime, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has announced a 50 basis point cut to its Reserve Requirement Ration (RRR) with an aim to boost the economic recovery and helped the NZD limit its losses for the time being.
USD rebounds ahead of PMI data FOMC minutes
On the other hand, after erasing more than 1% during the last week of December, the US Dollar Index reversed its direction and was last up 0.22% on the day at 96.66. Later in the session, the weekly Jobless Claims data and the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI reading will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured from New Zealand or China on Friday. In the second half of the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI data and the Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting minutes from the US will be watched closely by participants.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6704
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.6725
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6621
|Daily SMA50
|0.649
|Daily SMA100
|0.6418
|Daily SMA200
|0.6522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6741
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6719
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6712
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6756
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6424
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6716
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as 2020 kicks off
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, paring previous gains as the greenback is recovering. China's RRR cut and hopes for a US-Sino trade deal are boosting stocks. Final EZ Manufacturing PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD falls back toward 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD kicked off the new year by retreating from the highs it reached in the dying days of 2019. Uncertainty about the future UK-EU relations is weighing on sterling. UK final manufacturing PMI came out at 47.5 points.
Bitcoin to capitalize on fiat currency wars
US Dollar - Chinese Yuan stand-off to make Bitcoin more attractive. BTC/USD is sliding down towards psychological support.
Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion
Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks.
USD/JPY inches higher toward 109 on upbeat mood, USD recovery
Thin market conditions remain despite markets returned to regular working hours. The US calendar includes today the December Markit Manufacturing PMI, expected at 52.5. USD/JPY underpinned by a better market mood, upside still limited.