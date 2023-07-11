NZD/USD retreats to 0.6195 ahead of RBNZ decision

- The NZD/USD has fallen near the convergence of the 20,100 and 200-day SMAs towards the 0.6170-0.6190 range.
- RBNZ is expected to hold rates at 5.5%.
- Eyes on key CPI figures from the US from June on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD trades with losses at the 0.6195 area while markets await the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decision early in Wednesday’s session. In addition, all eyes will be on Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from June from the US, which is set to affect the bets on the Federal Reserve regarding its next monetary policy moves.
Eyes on RBNZ’s outlook and inflation data from the US
Wednesday’s highlight will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) decision, which is expected to hold rates steady at 5.5%. Despite a hawkish stance, the RBNZ has been accused of pushing the economy into a technical recession to push inflation down, so investors will closely watch the bank’s economic outlook and forecasts. In addition, in the Monetary Policy review, investors will look at the bank’s assessment of China’s situation as a weaker demand pulse from China could contribute to lowering inflation.
On the other hand, in the US, the focus is on Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The headline figure is expected to drop to 3.1% in June YoY from its previous 4%, while the Core measure to 5% from it last figure of 5.3%.
As Federal Reserve’s officials sounded hawkish on Monday, markets believe a 25 basis points (bps) hike in the July meeting is a done deal. Moreover, the odds of another hike this cycle stand at 35%, but those expectations may change according to the outcome of the inflation data in Wednesday’s session.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart suggests a neutral outlook as the convergence of the 20,100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) towards the 0.6180-0.6190 range suggests that investors are waiting for a catalyst. In that sense, RBNZ’s decision and US CPI figures may determine the short-term trajectory of the pair.
Support levels: 0.6170-0.6190 (20,100 and 200-day SMA convergence)
Resistance levels: 0.6200, 0.6250,0.6270.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6196
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|0.6211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6167
|Daily SMA50
|0.617
|Daily SMA100
|0.6188
|Daily SMA200
|0.6177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
