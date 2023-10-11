NZD/USD retreats from two-month low near 0.6020 ahead of the US Core PPI, FOMC minutes

- NZD/USD trades lower near 0.6020 ahead of US data and FOMC meeting minutes.
- The escalation of the Middle East conflict could put pressure on the Kiwi pair.
- US Dollar holds ground despite downbeat US Bond yields.
NZD/USD snaps the five-day winning streak, pulling back from the two-month high. The spot trades lower around 0.6020 during the European session on Wednesday. However, the pair faced challenges due to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) due to the possibility of a pause in the interest rate-hike cycle by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
The prevailing sentiment is influenced by recent dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials, indicating a more cautious approach to monetary policy. A series of dovish remarks expressing concerns about elevated long-term US Treasury yields are molding the narrative around monetary policy, which keeps the Greenback defensive.
Atlanta's Fed President Raphael Bostic, asserting that the current policy is already restrictive, along with similar sentiments from other Fed colleagues, implies a prudent stance regarding potential future rate hikes.
Wednesday features the Producer Price Index (PPI) following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes and Thursday brings the Consumer Price Index (CPI). On the Kiwi docket, Business NZ PMI will be eyed on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds grounds around 105.80 at the time of writing despite the downbeat US Treasury yields. 10-year US Treasury bond yield stands lower at 4.56%, down by 1.89%.
On the flip side, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) opted to maintain the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.5% in its last policy meeting. The central bank expressed agreement that interest rates might need to be maintained at a restrictive level for an extended period, as highlighted in the RBNZ statement.
This stance likely played a role in contributing strength to the recent performance of the Kiwi pair.
Additionally, the escalation of the Middle-East conflict may exert pressure on the NZD/USD pair. During periods of geopolitical uncertainty, safe-haven currencies like the USD typically attract increased buying support.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6023
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5949
|Daily SMA50
|0.5957
|Daily SMA100
|0.6061
|Daily SMA200
|0.6167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5993
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6009
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.605
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5847
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6015
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6009
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5973
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6087
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6123
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
