NZD/USD retreats from highs, holds above 0.6900

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD touched its highest level since March 2019 above 0.6900.
  • US Dollar Index pares daily losses in early American session.
  • Risk flows continue to support NZD on Wednesday.

The NZD/USD pair touched its highest level since March 2019 at 0.6931 during the European session on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood helped the risk-sensitive NZD gather strength against the USD. With the greenback finding some demand in early American trading hours, the pair retreated slightly but was still up 0.4% on the day at 0.6915.

Eyes on Wall Street

The risk-positive environment after Pfizer announced that its coronavirus vaccine candidate showed a 95% effectiveness in the final efficacy analysis of phase three trial became the main market theme on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Housing Starts in October increased by 4.9% and Building Permits stayed unchanged. The initial market reaction caused the S&P 500 Futures to retreat from session tops helped the greenback recover some of its daily losses.

At the moment, the US Dollar Index is virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 92.42 and the S%P 500 Futures are up 0.16%.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street's performance. If US stocks struggle to stage a convincing rebound in the second half of the day, NZD/USD could edge lower toward 0.6900.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6914
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.6894
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6743
Daily SMA50 0.6678
Daily SMA100 0.6643
Daily SMA200 0.6411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6919
Previous Daily Low 0.6875
Previous Weekly High 0.6915
Previous Weekly Low 0.6783
Previous Monthly High 0.6726
Previous Monthly Low 0.6546
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6902
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6873
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6917
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.694
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6961

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD eases from the highs as markets grapple with two covid narratives

GBP/USD hits 1.33 on Brexit deal hopes

Breaking: Bitcoin price majestically rockets past $18,000 as $20,000 beckons

XAU/USD recovers early lost ground to weekly lows, back near $1880

WTI reaches multi-day highs above $42.00 ahead of EIA

