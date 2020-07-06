NZD/USD retreats from 4-week tops, still well bid around 0.6540-45 region

By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD continued gaining traction for the fifth consecutive session on Monday.
  • The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven greenback and remained supportive.
  • Concerns about risking COVID-19 cases kept a lid on any strong gains for the major.

The NZD/USD pair jumped to four-week tops, around the 0.6565 region during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair built on last week's strong gains and continued scaling higher for the fifth consecutive session on Monday. The positive momentum was sponsored by a combination of factors, including the risk-on mood and sustained selling around the US dollar.

The incoming positive economic data offered further evidence that the worse of the coronavirus pandemic was probably over and revived hopes of a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, remained supportive of the prevalent upbeat market mood.

The continuous improvement in the global risk sentiment undermined demand for the safe-haven US dollar and benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the kiwi. Even a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls.

However, growing worries that a surge in COVID-19 cases could trigger renewed lockdown measures and delay economic recovery. This, in turn, held investors from taking excessive risk and capped the upside for the NZD/USD pair, rather prompted some profit-taking at higher levels.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities later during the early North American session.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6546
Today Daily Change 0.0011
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.6535
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6467
Daily SMA50 0.6272
Daily SMA100 0.618
Daily SMA200 0.633
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6539
Previous Daily Low 0.65
Previous Weekly High 0.6539
Previous Weekly Low 0.6385
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6515
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.651
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6486
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6471
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6549
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6564
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6588

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

