NZD/USD retreats below 0.7250 as USD regathers strength

- NZD/USD struggles to preserve its recovery momentum on Monday.
- US Dollar Index reclaims 91.00 after earlier decline.
- Investors await February Manufacturing PMI data from US.
The NZD/USD pair suffered heavy losses in the second half of the previous week and lost nearly 200 pips in a two-day span. Although the pair edged higher toward 0.7300 at the start of the new week, it seems to be struggling to preserve its momentum. As of writing, NZD/USD was clinging to small daily gains at 0.7236.
The PMI figures from China over the weekend showed that the economic activity in the manufacturing sector grew at a softer pace than expected in February. Despite the disappointing data, the risk-on market environment helped the kiwi gather strength during the Asian trading hours.
Eyes on US PMI data
Currently, major European equity indexes and S&P 500 Futures are rising more than 1% but the renewed USD strength is not allowing NZD/USD to continue to push higher.
Supported by a more-than-1% increase in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is clinging to modest daily gains above 91.00. Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be releasing the February Manufacturing PMI reports.
Additionally, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams' and Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard's speeches will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from New Zealand on Tuesday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to impact NZD/USD's movements in the near-term.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7239
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7191
|Daily SMA100
|0.7026
|Daily SMA200
|0.6793
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7384
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7223
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.717
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7438
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.