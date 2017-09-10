NZD/USD retains downside risk - Westpac

NZD/USD retains downside risk - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
In view of Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac, NZD/USD retains downside risks, thanks to a recovering US dollar plus NZ election uncertainty.
Key Quotes
“We target 0.7000. The week ahead will see NZD traders watching for news on coalition talks, the uncertainty a negative for NZD. This week’s NZ event calendar will be minor for markets: electronic retail spending (Tue), REINZ house prices, ANZ consumer confidence (Thu) and manufacturing PMI (Fri). More important will be any announcement of the new government’s composition.”
“Three months ahead: Our medium term outlook for NZD/USD is largely dependent on the outlook for the US dollar. A persistent rebound in the US dollar by year end is needed to pull NZD/ USD back to the 0.70 area.”
