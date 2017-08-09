NZD/USD retains downside potential - Westpac

NZD/USD retains downside potential - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
NZD/USD retains downside potential, with a sustained period below 0.7200 required to add technical confidence to the view, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“We suspect the uncertainty regarding the outcome of the election on 23 Sep has been weighing on the NZD, citing two pieces of evidence. First, NZD/USD usually moves inversely to the broad USD index, unless there are significant NZ factors at play. The USD index is falling from mid-August, but NZD/USD not following suit and falling instead. Second, our fair value model shows NZD/USD shifted from fair to 3c undervalued from mid-August. The first poll showing Labour surging towards parity with Nationals was on ... 17 August.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.