- NZD/USD is pressured in a risk-off environment.
- US dollar and stocks dominant the bird.
NZD/USD is back to flat on the day while the price ranged between a low of 0.5624 and a high of 0.5721. The bird is a high beta currency and is being dictated by the stock markets in the absence of domestic data.
Meanwhile, markets were once again volatile on Tuesday leading to a mixed close in US stocks after hitting fresh 2022 lows in midday trade. US data was showing that consumer confidence was growing above expectations and new-home sales logged an unexpected rise. Elsewhere, Fed speakers were the driver. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Chicago Fed President Charles Evan advocated more interest rate hikes even at the risk of slowing economic growth.
Later in the day, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said in a WSJ Live interview that central bankers are united in their determination to do what needs to be done to bring inflation down, and financial markets understand that. "There's a lot of tightening in the pipeline," Kashkari said.
The benchmark S&P 500 erased gains of up to 1.7% by early afternoon trading to hit lows last seen in late November 2020 and was down some 0.2% by the close. The US dollar, as measured by the DXY index, is back to trading in the 114 area but is currently under pressure below the highs of the day of 114.47.
In terms of the kiwi, ''as to where we go from here – sentiment seems split two ways – with some saying this is an extreme move that will be unwound, and others saying that the rampant inflation/fiscal unsustainability “tinderbox” of market discontent was just waiting for a spark, and recent moves reflect markets belatedly re-pricing risk,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said. ''We think it’s more of the latter, and don’t expect the going to get any easier, or for volatility to die down, anytime soon.''
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5632
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.5637
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5991
|Daily SMA50
|0.6158
|Daily SMA100
|0.6237
|Daily SMA200
|0.6495
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5755
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5625
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.573
|Previous Monthly High
|0.647
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6101
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5705
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.572
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.585
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
