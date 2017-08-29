NZD/USD: Resistance levels should hold for now - ANZ

NZD/USD: Resistance levels should hold for now - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
With few surprises at Jackson Hole, regular viewing in NZD/USD pair can resume, and of late that has been a weaker USD as it grapples with political tension and fiscal (debt ceiling) headaches, explains the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“NZ has its own domestic political issues, meaning resistance levels in NZD/USD should hold for now. Support around 0.7180 remains critical for determining whether a sustained move lower is going to eventuate.”
“Support 0.7180 Resistance 0.7280”
