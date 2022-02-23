NZD/USD renews five-week high above 0.6750 as RBNZ lifts interest rate

- NZD/USD takes the bids to refresh multi-day high during seven-day uptrend.
- RBNZ meets 0.25% rate-hike expectations, cites LSAP bond holdings to put upward pressure on rates.
- Market sentiment dwindles as traders await fresh clues on Russia-Ukraine strory after latest Western sanctions.
- Recently softer Fedspeak highlight each incoming US data for clear directions, geopolitical headlines are the key.
NZD/USD rises 25 pips to recently around 0.6765, up 0.45% intraday, as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced third consecutive rate hike on early Wednesday.
Although the RBNZ matched wide marked expectations with its 0.25% rate-hike to 1.0% level, the comments line, “Sales of the bank’s LSAP bond holdings may put some upward pressure on longer-term interest rates,” seem to keep policy hawks hopeful.
Read: Breaking: RBNZ hikes by 25bps, NZD/USD attempts to break 0.6750
On a different page, recently easing odds of a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine tussles offered the latest blow to the market’s risk appetite as the US ruled out the scope of a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. On the same line were comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s rejection of the need for Thursday’s meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
On the contrary, US President Biden’s comments like, “We have no intention of fighting Russia,” seem to have played the role of turning down the fears of a full-fledged war between the West and Moscow.
Read: White House: A summit between Biden and Putin is 'certainly not in the plans' at this point
At home, New Zealand (NZ) battles with the recently higher covid numbers but stays on the path to gradually ease activity restrictions and international boundaries. “There are a record 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - as the country moves closer to phase 3 of the Government's Omicron response,” said NZ Herald. The news also quotes the NZ Health Ministry Statement saying, “One hundred and seventy-nine people, also a record, are in hospital including one person in intensive care.”
Elsewhere, preliminary readings of the US Markit PMIs for February showed the successful transition of the world’s largest economy from the covid-led. However, the Fed policymakers remain cautious while pushing for the 0.50% rate hike. Recently, Dr. Raphael W. Bostic, Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said, “Fed is going to "let the data guide us" in upcoming decisions.” The policymaker’s comments were in line with Monday’s statements from Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman who mentioned, “It is too soon to tell if the Fed should hike 25 or 50bps in March.”
While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures consolidate recent losses with 0.5% intraday gains while the US Treasury yields remain inactive, due to off in Japan, at around 1.94% after rising around 2.0% daily in the previous day.
Looking forward, comments from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr, up for publishing at 02:00 AM GMT, will entertain NZD/USD traders for now. Following that, the risk catalysts and the Fedspeak are likely to provide fresh impulse amid a light calendar afterward.
Technical analysis
Following the RBNZ verdict, the NZD/USD pair stays above the key resistance confluence comprising 50-DMA and a descending trend line from October 2021, now support around 0.6730. The bullish breakout joins upbeat RSI and MACD signals to keep buyers hopeful of challenging the 0.6800 round figure. However, the 100-DMA and January’s peak, respectively near 0.6860 and 0.6890, will challenge the bulls afterward.
Alternatively, pullback moves remain elusive beyond 0.6730, a break of which will direct NZD/USD bears to December 2021 low surrounding 0.6700.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6739
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.6735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6647
|Daily SMA50
|0.673
|Daily SMA100
|0.6859
|Daily SMA200
|0.6952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6755
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.673
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6593
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6529
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6693
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.662
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6797
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback battles 21-DMA, 50-DMA convergence
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 during early Wednesday’s Asian session, fading the previous day’s corrective pullback from a weekly low. Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful inside three-week-old triangle.
GBP/USD: Bulls are hopeful below 1.3600 for a fresh rally
The GBP/USD pair is juggling in a narrow range of 1.3576-1.3604 after a juggernaut rally from Tuesday's low of 1.3538. On an intraday scale, the cable is forming a bullish pennant pattern which signals a consolidation phase after a strong upside move and leads to a further upside in the coming trading sessions.
Gold hovers around $1,900 as Russia-linked woes escalate
Spot gold remains mildly offered around $1,900 during Wednesday’s Asian session, following the U-turn from the highest levels since June 2021 flashed the previous day. US turns down Blinken-Lavrov meeting, Biden-Putin summit as the West sanctions Moscow.
Terra presents buying opportunity before LUNA hits $70
LUNA price has performed admirably over the past two weeks, especially compared to the losses the broader cryptocurrency market has suffered lately. Terra has been stuck in a range for almost the entire month of February thus far – but a bullish breakout may be imminent.
Pricing in geopolitical risk is really very hard
Pricing in geopolitical risk is really very hard. We either have too few rules or too many, and past events are too few to deliver historical perspective. The sample is too small, so to speak. In Ukraine/Russia, we have exactly one previous case.