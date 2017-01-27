NZD/USD remains well bid and should remain solid even in face of usd recovery - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that the NZD remains well bid and price action remains positive.

Key Quotes:

"While we can envisage scenarios where USD and AUD strength will prove to be challenging for the Kiwi, it is difficult to overlook political stability, fiscal flexibility, solid domestic fundamentals, and elevated interest rates."

"The end result is one that will likely see the NZD hold up fairly well even in the face of a USD comeback. Australian terms of trade surged in Q4, but NZD/AUD remains well supported and we expect it to remain that way for some time."