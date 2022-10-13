NZD/USD remains sideways above 0.5600 as volatility squeezes ahead of US Inflation

- NZD/USD is juggling above 0.5600 as the focus has shifted to the US inflation data.
- Investors are going light towards the US inflation event.
- Business NZ PMI is seen lower due to the extremely tight RBNZ policy.
The NZD/USD pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the early European session as investors have shifted sideways ahead of the US inflation. Considering the worth of September’s inflation report, investors are going light and will prefer to make an informed decision post-release. The risk profile has been muted as volatility has contracted dramatically.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have blocked around 3.92% and the US dollar index (DXY) is barricaded into the chartered territory. The mighty DXY is hovering around the immediate hurdle of 113.30. Wednesday’s hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes and mixed Producer Price Index (PPI) data failed to fetch a power-pack action in the DXY.
The Fed minutes dictated that Fed policymakers are in favor of keeping the policy extremely tight as the achievement of price stability is the foremost priority. Also, the sustainability of the tight policy for a period is highly crucial until the price pressures decline for several months.
The consideration of US inflation projections indicates that the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) will decline to 8.1% while the core CPI will land higher at 6.5%. Uncertainty over the US CPI data has reached the rooftop as it will provide lucidity over the likely monetary policy action by the Fed, scheduled for the first week of November.
On the kiwi front, investors are focusing on the Business NZ PMI data, which is due on Friday. The economic data is seen lower at 52.5 vs. the prior release of 54.9. It seems that the consequences of restrictive policy by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBA) are playing out now as firms have postponed their expansion plans due to higher interest obligations. Apart from that, China’s CPI data will be keenly watched. As per the consensus, the annual CPI data will accelerate to 2.8%.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.561
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|0.5609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5743
|Daily SMA50
|0.6016
|Daily SMA100
|0.6156
|Daily SMA200
|0.6427
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5657
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5541
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5472
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5384
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5785
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
