NZD/USD remains sidelined near 0.7040 even as China posts first consumer price deflation since 2009

- NZD/USD trades in a sideways manneer, having formed an indecisive Doji candle on Tuesday.
- China's CPI posts first year-on-year decline in over a decade.
- PPI or factory-gate deflation eased in November.
Data released soon before press time showed China suffered a year-on-year decline in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November, the first in over a decade, alongside continued deflation in factory-gate prices. So far, however, the data has failed to have influence the commodity-sensitive New Zealand dollar, leaving NZD/USD in stasis near 0.7040.
The CPI fell 0.5% year-on-year in November, missing the forecast of 0% and down from the previous month's 0.5% rise. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 1.5% in annualized terms vs. -1.8% expected and -2.1% previous.
Weak inflation points to weakness in the world's second-largest economy. However, according to Bloomberg, the deflation in consumer prices is likely to be short-lived and has a limited monetary policy impact. That explains the NZD's muted reaction.
The NZD/USD market looks to have turned indecisive, having created a Doji candle for the second straight day on Tuesday. Monday's high of 0.7064 is now the level to beat for the bulls, while Monday's low of 0.7006 is a key support.
Risk sentiment has soured this week due to renewed Brexit concerns. As such, a move below Monday's low of 0.7006 cannot be ruled out.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7041
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7044
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6972
|Daily SMA50
|0.6784
|Daily SMA100
|0.6711
|Daily SMA200
|0.6459
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7055
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7023
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7104
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7009
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7043
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7035
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7009
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7058
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.709
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.