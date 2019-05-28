NZD/USD remains side-lined near 0.6550 for second straight day

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index stays below 98 on Tuesday.
  • Latest reports suggest that the US' extra demands caused trade talks to fail.
  • Coming up: Consumer confidence data from the U.S. and the RBNZ's Financial Stability Report.

Ahead of the day's key events, the NZD/USD pair is moving sideways in an extremely tight range near 0.6550 mark for the second straight day. The fact that the U.S. market was closed on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday caused the trading volume to stay thin and it seems like investors haven't yet found the next catalyst.

According to the latest headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict, trade negotiations failed in the late stages because the U.S. wanted to put in additional demands in the last second. The SCMP reported that the U.S. demands would "directly affect China's political and social stability." Nonetheless, antipodeans largely ignored those headlines.

In the second half of the day, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence index will be published from the U.S. The US Dollar Index, meanwhile, is up 0.05% on the day at 97.80. 

Later in the day, the RBNZ will be releasing its Financial Stability Report and Governor Orr will be delivering his remarks. The NZ economic docket will feature the ANZ's Activity Outlook and Business Confidence Index. 

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6549
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.6547
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6573
Daily SMA50 0.6684
Daily SMA100 0.6751
Daily SMA200 0.6715
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.656
Previous Daily Low 0.6539
Previous Weekly High 0.6557
Previous Weekly Low 0.6481
Previous Monthly High 0.6838
Previous Monthly Low 0.658
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6547
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6552
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6537
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6528
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6516
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6558
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.657
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6579

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene

GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned

Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board. US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA.

Gold News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location