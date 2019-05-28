NZD/USD remains side-lined near 0.6550 for second straight day

- US Dollar Index stays below 98 on Tuesday.
- Latest reports suggest that the US' extra demands caused trade talks to fail.
- Coming up: Consumer confidence data from the U.S. and the RBNZ's Financial Stability Report.
Ahead of the day's key events, the NZD/USD pair is moving sideways in an extremely tight range near 0.6550 mark for the second straight day. The fact that the U.S. market was closed on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday caused the trading volume to stay thin and it seems like investors haven't yet found the next catalyst.
According to the latest headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict, trade negotiations failed in the late stages because the U.S. wanted to put in additional demands in the last second. The SCMP reported that the U.S. demands would "directly affect China's political and social stability." Nonetheless, antipodeans largely ignored those headlines.
In the second half of the day, the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Index and the Conference Board Consumer Confidence index will be published from the U.S. The US Dollar Index, meanwhile, is up 0.05% on the day at 97.80.
Later in the day, the RBNZ will be releasing its Financial Stability Report and Governor Orr will be delivering his remarks. The NZ economic docket will feature the ANZ's Activity Outlook and Business Confidence Index.
Technical levels to consider
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6549
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6547
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6573
|Daily SMA50
|0.6684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6751
|Daily SMA200
|0.6715
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6557
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6481
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6838
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.658
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6547
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6516
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs
EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up the top jobs, including ECB President. Italy's Salvini demands to loosen budget restrictions after his victory. The US-Sino trade war persists.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 as traders return to polarized political scene
GBP/USD is below 1.2700, as traders return from a long weekend. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.
USD/JPY: fear keeps the yen underpinned
Trade tension and UK political revolt continue to lead the FX board. US Consumer Confidence expected to have extended its recovery in June.
Gold: Finds some support near 200-hour SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region
Gold once again struggled to make it through the $1287-88 supply zone and lost some ground on Tuesday amid a modest pickup in the USD demand. The intraday slide managed to find some support near 200-hour SMA.
The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead
As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy. With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.