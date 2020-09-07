NZD/USD remains on track to close in red below 0.6700

NZD/USD is registering modest daily losses on Monday.

US Dollar Index looks to post gains for the fifth straight day.

US Pres. Trump said US will prohibit federal contracts to companies that outsource to China.

After spending the first part of the day in a tight range above 0.6700, the NZD/USD pair edged lower during the American session and touched a daily low of 0.6690. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6693, losing 0.4% on a daily basis.

DXY holds on to modest gains above 93.00

In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the USD's market valuation continued to impact NZD/USD's movements.

Last week, upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US provided a boost to the US Treasury bond yields and helped the greenback outperform its rivals. The US Dollar Index (DXY) gained 0.73% for the week and pushed higher on Monday despite the Labor Day holiday in the US. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.1% on the day at 93.07 and remains on track to close the fifth straight day in the positive territory.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump noted on Monday that there was a possibility of decoupling the US economy from China and said that they will prohibit federal contracts to companies that outsource to China. These comments could re-escalate the geopolitical tensions between the US and China and further weigh on the China-proxy NZD if Asian stock markets reflect a risk-off market environment.

On Tuesday, the US economic docket will feature the NFIB Business Optimism Index, the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index and Consumer Credit Change.

Technical levels to watch