NZD/USD remains on the recovery mode near 0.6670 amid greenback weakness

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD holds onto recovery gains beyond 21-day SMA as the market’s risk-off sentiment dwindles.
  • Trade/political headlines and Markit data saved traders from further hardships.
  • Qualitative catalysts, US data will be the key drivers.

NZD/USD trades near 0.6672 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair extends the week-start pullback from 0.6644 as the market’s risk sentiment has mostly been on the recovery mode, which in turn cut the US dollar's (USD) safe-haven demand and helped the most commodity-linked currencies including the New Zealand dollar (NZD).

The risk-off mood seems to have soothed off-late, maybe due to the absence of no news threats from either the US or Iran. Also, global leaders’ efforts to de-escalate the fears of war might also have contributed to lifting the trade sentiment. Additionally, upbeat prints of final Markit Composite PMIs from most global economies could also have receded market fears.

On the trade front, Bloomberg and SCMP came out with news that Beijing will send its trade delegation to the US sometime during the next week.

As a result, the US 10-year treasury yields rise nearly two basis points (bps) to 1.8% whereas Wall Street also stays mildly bid.

A lack of major data/events on the economic calendar, investors will keep eyes on the trade/political headlines ahead of the US session when ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders will be in the spotlight.

Technical Analysis

21-day SMA and mid-December 2019 top offer immediate support around 0.6635 whereas 0.6700 area acts as the short-term resistance.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6672
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 0.6666
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6633
Daily SMA50 0.6503
Daily SMA100 0.6423
Daily SMA200 0.6521
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6706
Previous Daily Low 0.6643
Previous Weekly High 0.6756
Previous Weekly Low 0.6643
Previous Monthly High 0.6756
Previous Monthly Low 0.6424
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6667
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6682
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6637
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6608
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6574
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6735
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6763

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

