NZD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.6200 ahead of RBNZ key event

- NZD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.6200 on the first day of the week.
- Investors digested the US labor data and believe the Federal Reserve (Fed) may only hike once this year.
- Investors’ focus shifts to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair loses momentum after approaching the high of 0.6220, posting small losses near 0.6200 in the early Asian session. The pair struggles as the Greenback attempts a tepid bounce early Monday.
On Friday, the US Labor Department reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 209,000 in June. The economy added jobs at a slower-than-anticipated pace last month and decreased from 306,000 in May. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate dropped from 3.7% to 3.6% in June and Average Hourly Earnings remained unchanged at 0.4%, above the market expectation of 0.3%.
Following the weaker US data, the NZD/USD pair jumped to 0.6220 on Friday before retreating toward 0.6200 so far this Monday, as investors digested the US labor data, believing the Federal Reserve (Fed) may not hike twice this year, as previously estimated.
However, market players remain certain the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will increase rates by 25 basis points (bps) at the July 25-26 policy meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool. At the moment, the odds are at 92.4% for a 25bps July Fed hike, higher than last week’s 86.8%.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER)'s latest recommendation on Monday suggests that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) should keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 5.50% at the monetary policy decision meeting due this Wednesday.
Additionally, a Reuters poll indicated the RBNZ will likely keep interest rates unchanged at 5.50% on Wednesday, marking the end of a 20-month hike cycle.
Looking ahead, market participants would look forward to more cues about the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) monetary policy decision. On the US Dollar front, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the US University of Michigan Preliminary Consumer Sentiment (July) will be featured later in the week. These data will help determine NZD/USD direction in the near term.
The immediate focus, however, remains on the Chinese inflation data due in the next hour for fresh directional impetus.
NZD/USD key technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6200
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6199
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6163
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6221
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6153
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6195
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6179
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6161
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6297
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains near 0.6700 at the start of the US CPI week
AUD/USD is consolidating last Friday's solid recovery gains, kicking off the week on a firmer footing. The US Dollar is licking its downbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls-led wounds, as investors look forward to the US CPI inflation data for fresh impetus. In the meantime, Chinese inflation data is eagerly awaited.
EUR/USD sits at weekly highs above 1.0950 amid a quiet start to a big week
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0950, sitting near eight-day highs of 1.0975 set on Friday. The pair is consolidating last week’s gains, in what seems to be a relatively quiet start to a big week ahead.
Gold holds above $1,920, eyes on Chinese data
Gold price gains some traction and holds above $1,920 during an early Asian session on Monday. The weaker-than-expected US jobs data on Friday dragged the US dollar sharply lower across the board and benefited the XAU/USD price.
Dogecoin price levitates around 26.5% Fib as court deliberates potency of evidence in Elon Musk $258B case
Dogecoin price has displayed a lack of volatility through the weekend, consolidating within a tight range over the past three days. The subtleness comes amid an ongoing lawsuit against the DOGE founder and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Week Ahead – US inflation report, BoC and RBNZ meetings eyed
Another exciting week lies ahead for FX markets, before trading conditions start to wind down for the summer. The spotlight will fall on the latest US inflation report, which could help the dollar break out of its recent stalemate. Central bank meetings in New Zealand and Canada will also be closely watched.