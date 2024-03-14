NZD/USD remains on the defensive below the mid-0.6100s, firmer US PPI boosts US Dollar

The NZD/USD pair trades on a weaker note below the mid-0.6100s during the early Asian session on Friday. The downtick of the pair is driven by the strong US Producer Price Index (PPI) data. Meanwhile, the USD Index (DXY) edges higher to fresh multi-session peaks past the 103.00 barrier. NZD/USD currently trades around 0.6125, down 0.09% on the day. On Thursday, US February Retail Sales rose 0.6% MoM from a downwardly revised -1.1% in January, worse than the expectations of a 0.8% m/m rise. The Retail Sales Control Group was flat at 0% MoM, compared to the previous reading of a 0.3% MoM decline. Furthermore, the February PPI came in better than estimated, rising 0.6% MoM in February from 0.3% MoM in January. The Core PPI figure climbed 0.3% MoM versus a 0.5% gain in January. The upbeat US economic data followed a rise surprise in the CPI inflation report earlier this week, raising worries about disinflationary momentum in the US. The data also suggest the FOMC will maintain a cautious approach and need to see further data before lowering the interest rate. The possibility of a delay in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary easing cycle boosts the Greenback and The latest data from Business NZ showed that New Zealand’s Business NZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) came in at 49.3 in February versus 47.3 prior. The figure showed signs of improvement but was still in the contraction zone. This, in turn, continues to weigh on the Kiwi against the US Dollar. Moving on, traders will focus on US Industrial Production and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment, due on Friday. Next week, the FOMC monetary policy meeting will be in the spotlight. Traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.