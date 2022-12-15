- NZD/USD seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session.
- A hawkish assessment of the Fed’s decision revives the USD demand and caps the upside.
- The disappointing Chinese macro data further contribute to the modest intraday pullback.
- Depressed US bond yields keep a lid on the USD recovery and should help limit the slide.
The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts some sellers near the 0.6465 region on Thursday. The pair retreats to the lower end of its daily range during the early European session and is currently trading around the 0.6435-0.6430 area.
The US Dollar stages a modest recovery from its lowest level since mid-June amid a hawkish assessment of the Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday and acts as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. The US central bank delivered a widely anticipated 50 bps rate hike on Wednesday and signalled that it will continue to raise rates to crush inflation. The so-called dot plot projected at least an additional 75 bps increases in borrowing costs by the end of 2023 and the terminal rate rising to 5.1%, up from the 4.6% forecasted in September.
Adding to this, the US central bank expects that it will take longer to get to the 2% inflation goal. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during the post-meeting press conference, said that more data was needed before the central bank would meaningfully change its view of inflation. This, in turn, offers some support to the buck, which, along with disappointing Chinese macro data, prompts selling around the resources-linked Kiwi. The NZD/USD pair, however, remains well within the overnight range, warranting caution for bearish traders.
Investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve will soon have to pivot from an ultra-hawkish stance to something more neutral. This, in turn, is keeping the US Treasury bond yields depressed and holding back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. Apart from this, a positive risk tone helps limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair, at least for now. Traders now look to the US macro data - Retail Sales, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Weekly Initial Jobless Claims - for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6435
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6447
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6291
|Daily SMA50
|0.5996
|Daily SMA100
|0.6039
|Daily SMA200
|0.6274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6471
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6401
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6444
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6302
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6314
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5741
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6428
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6339
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6478
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6509
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6548
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.0600 on persistent US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped towards 1.0600 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2200 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades around 1.2160, posting fresh weekly lows on a broad run to safety. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold plunges towards $1,770 amid risk aversion
XAU/UD turned bearish in the near term, holds near a strong static resistance area at around $1,765.00. The ECB and the BOE hiked their benchmark rates by 50 bps as expected.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.