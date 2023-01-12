In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note languishes near a multi-week low and keeps the USD depressed near a seven-month low touched earlier this week. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the NZD/USD pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for any meaningful corrective slide.

That said, rising bets for smaller Fed rate hikes, along with a positive risk tone, weigh on the USD and help limit the downside for the NZD/USD pair. Market players seem convinced that the US central bank will soften its hawkish stance amid initial signs of easing inflationary pressure, which is evident from sliding US Treasury bond yields.

The crucial US CPI report will influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking path, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The market anxiety ahead of the key macro data benefits the greenback's relative safe-haven status and is seen undermining the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The NZD/USD pair edges lower on Thursday and remains on the defensive through the mid-European session, through lack follow-through selling. The pair is currently placed around the mid-0.6300s as traders keenly await the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures.

