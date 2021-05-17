NZD/USD remains depressed near session lows, holds above 0.7200 mark

- NZD/USD edged lower on Monday amid a generally softer tone around the equity markets.
- Dovish Fed expectations, sliding US bond yields weighed on the USD and helped limit losses.
The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.7200 mark.
The pair witnessed some fresh selling on the first day of a new trading week and eroded a part of Friday's strong positive move, snapping two consecutive days of the winning streak. The downtick was sponsored by a generally softer risk tone, which tends to drive flows away from the perceived riskier kiwi.
Worries about the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases in Asia, along with a further escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict weighed on investors' sentiment. The negative factor, to some extent, was offset by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, which helped limit losses for the NZD/USD pair.
The USD was being weighed down by Friday's disappointing US Retail Sales data, which reaffirmed the Fed's dovish view and forced investors to trim their bets for an earlier than anticipated tightening. This, along with the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields, further acted as a headwind for the greenback.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Monday. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 0.7200 mark before positioning for any further intraday depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7217
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|0.7251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7213
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7172
|Daily SMA200
|0.6971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7262
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7306
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7134
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7226
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7191
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7132
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7381
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.