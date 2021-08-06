NZD/USD remains depressed near mid-0.7000s, downside seems limited ahead of NFP

- NZD/USD edged lower on Friday and snapped four consecutive days of the winning streak.
- A modest USD strength exerted some downward pressure on the pair amid COVID-19 jitters.
- The downside remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant ahead of the US NFP report.
The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below mid-0.7000s.
The pair witnessed some selling on the last day of the week and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive sessions of a positive move. The downtick was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength and a softer tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.
The USD remained supported by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's hawkish comments on Wednesday, noting that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022. Clarida further signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 and forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening.
This was evident from a strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond prolonged this week's strong positive momentum and shot back closer to monthly tops. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted some pressure on the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus further underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Given this week's rejection near the very important 200-day SMA, the fundamental backdrop favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive USD bullish bets ahead of the US monthly jobs data. The popularly know NFP report will influence market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed. This will drive the greenback in the near term and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7049
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.7056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6984
|Daily SMA50
|0.7049
|Daily SMA100
|0.7097
|Daily SMA200
|0.7101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7037
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7022
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.706
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7051
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7112
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD slides toward $1,800 ahead of US job data
Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.