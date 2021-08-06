NZD/USD remains depressed near mid-0.7000s, downside seems limited ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD edged lower on Friday and snapped four consecutive days of the winning streak.
  • A modest USD strength exerted some downward pressure on the pair amid COVID-19 jitters.
  • The downside remains cushioned as investors seemed reluctant ahead of the US NFP report.

The NZD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the early European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just below mid-0.7000s.

The pair witnessed some selling on the last day of the week and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive sessions of a positive move. The downtick was sponsored by a modest US dollar strength and a softer tone around the equity markets, which tends to undermine perceived riskier currencies, including the kiwi.

The USD remained supported by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's hawkish comments on Wednesday, noting that conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022. Clarida further signalled a move to taper bond buying later this year or early 2022 and forced investors to bring forward the likely timing of a policy tightening.

This was evident from a strong move up in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond prolonged this week's strong positive momentum and shot back closer to monthly tops. This was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted some pressure on the NZD/USD pair.

Apart from this, worries about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus further underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status. Given this week's rejection near the very important 200-day SMA, the fundamental backdrop  favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness. 

Investors, however, seemed reluctant to place any aggressive USD bullish bets ahead of the US monthly jobs data. The popularly know NFP report will influence market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed. This will drive the greenback in the near term and assist investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the NZD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7049
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 0.7056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6984
Daily SMA50 0.7049
Daily SMA100 0.7097
Daily SMA200 0.7101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7074
Previous Daily Low 0.7037
Previous Weekly High 0.7022
Previous Weekly Low 0.6902
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.706
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7051
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7037
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7018
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6999
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7075
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7093
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7112

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

