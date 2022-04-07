- NZD/USD edged lower for the second successive day and retreated further from the YTD peak.
- The Ukraine crisis weighed on investors’ sentiment and undermined the perceived riskier kiwi.
- Modest pullback in the US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended support.
The NZD/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading around the 0.6900 mark, just a few pips above the one-and-half-week low touched earlier this Thursday.
The pair witnessed selling for the second successive day and has now retreated nearly 150 pips from the highest level since November 2021, around the 0.7035 area touched earlier this week. The market sentiment remains fragile amid fading hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine and the prospect of more Western sanctions on Russia over its alleged war crimes. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that weighed on the perceived riskier kiwi.
The anti-risk flow was reinforced by modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, which kept a lid on the recent US dollar rally to a nearly two-year peak and extended some support to the NZD/USD pair. That said, any meaningful upside seems elusive amid the Fed's hawkish outlook, which should continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback. In fact, the FOMC minutes showed that policymakers were prepared to hike interest rates by 50 bps at upcoming meetings.
The minutes also showed general agreement about reducing the central bank’s massive balance sheet at a maximum pace of $95 billion per month to tighten financial conditions. This supports prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying, suggesting that the NZD/USD pair's attempted recovery move is more likely to attract fresh selling at higher levels. Traders now look forward to US Weekly Jobless Claims data for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which should continue to play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6907
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.6922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6904
|Daily SMA50
|0.6781
|Daily SMA100
|0.6792
|Daily SMA200
|0.6909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6968
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6999
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6856
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
