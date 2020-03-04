NZD/USD registers four-day winning streak, coronavirus news in focus

- NZD/USD stays positive as trade sentiment recovers.
- Global combat against coronavirus intensifies, the US leads the fight.
- A light economic calendar will keep the market focus on risk catalysts.
- RBNZ is expected to announce rate cut, timing is the key.
With each day of delay by the RBNZ to announce its mostly priced rate cut, the NZD/USD manages to add some more gains. That said, the kiwi pair currently marks +0.08% gains to 0.6300 by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session.
Following the Bank of Canada’s (BOC) 0.50% rate cut on Wednesday, the RBNZ becomes the only one left out in the Dollar corridor to announce rate reduction to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19). While the event is widely anticipated, the delay in providing the kiwi traders time to add some profits to prepare for any such news.
Also contributing to the pair’s recovery moves could be the overall pullback in the market’s risk-tone. The traders’ fraternity might have to take a sigh of relief as global policymakers are on their run to tame the negative impacts of the deadly virus.
In doing so, the US is the most active with Fed rate cut, emergency funding bill and alterations of reserve capital rules for the banks. Further to the traders’ relief could be the US data that has registered a positive outcome on Wednesday.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields extend their recovery gains to 1.047% after Wall Street benchmarks registered nearly 4.0% gains each.
Looking forward, coronavirus headlines will be the key as the economic calendar is light in Asia.
Technical Analysis
November 2019 low near 0.6315, 21-day SMA around 0.6360 and February 11 low of 0.6377 are likely consecutive upside barriers for the Kiwi buyers to confront during the further recovery. On the contrary, 0.6260 and 0.6200 can question short-term bears.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.63
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6288
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.637
|Daily SMA50
|0.6516
|Daily SMA100
|0.6484
|Daily SMA200
|0.6487
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6326
|Previous Daily Low
|0.624
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6359
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6504
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6192
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6273
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6243
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6199
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6329
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6371
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Above-forecast Aussie trade surplus struggles to power gains in the Aussie
AUD/USD is flashing red at press time as the Aussie dollar is struggling to find takers despite the above-forecast Australian trade surplus data. Australia's trade surplus widened to A$ 5,210 million in January from December's A$ 5,223 million.
USD/JPY benefits from risk reset, US dollar pullback despite coronavirus fears
USD/JPY extends recovery from five-month low while taking rounds to 107.55 during the early Thu morning in Asia. The USD manages to recover from the one-month low after Fed/US government continues to fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) with multiple measures.
3 Reasons Why Risk is Back but its Not Time to Buy
These days, 800, 900 point moves in the stock market have become the norm. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 800 points and today it recuperated all of those losses. The volatility in the market is a reflection ...
Gold prices justify Wednesday’s gravestone doji as staying below $1,650
Gold prices pull back from five-day high to $1,637.50, down 0.07%, during the Asian session on Thursday. While the US dollar pullback from monthly lows can be considered against the yellow metal’s recent upside, the recent recovery in risk-tone has also contributed to the bullion’s weakness.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.