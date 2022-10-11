- The New Zealand dollar appreciates further nad reaches 0.5640.
- A somewhat softer USD is contributing to kiwi's recovery.
- NZD/USD likely to extend losses to 0.50 – ING.
The New Zealand dollar has picked up momentum on Tuesday’s US session after bouncing up from 0.5575, to hit day highs at 0.5640 so far. The pair appreciates beyond 1% on the daily chart to pare some of the previous three days’ losses.
The kiwi appreciates as the USD pulls back
The greenback seems to have lost steam on Tuesday after a four-day rally. The US Dollar Index is showing a moderate reversal, which is helping most of the major currencies to regain some of the recent losses.
Investors mood seewms to be improving, after a negative US market opening, and the main stock indexes showing gains at the time of writing, which is increasing demand for rislier assets in detriment of the safe-haven dollar.
On a wider perspective, however, the market is awaiting the release of a key US inflation report, due later this week. According to most accounts, price pressures are likely to have increased oin the US, which would offer additional reasons to the Federal Reserve to approve another aggressive rate hike in November, and offer a fresh boost to the USD.
NZD/USD might revisit 2009 lows at 0.50 – ING
The FX analysis team at ING maintain their bearish outlook intact and see the pair likely to reach 0.50: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked by another 50 bps in October and signalled more tightening is on the way. Another 50 bps increase is largely expected at the November meeting. The role of monetary policy remains secondary compared to global risk dynamics (…) NZD/USD is looking at the 0.50 2009 lows as the next key support."
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|1.35
|Today daily open
|0.5567
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5783
|Daily SMA50
|0.6042
|Daily SMA100
|0.6174
|Daily SMA200
|0.6439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5629
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5545
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5815
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6162
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5577
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5531
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5495
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5446
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5616
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5665
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5701
EUR/USD holds above 0.9700 as US stocks rebound
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having declined to the 0.9700 area in the early American session. Wall Street's main indexes rebounded from opening lows and US Treasury bond yield started to edge lower, making it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength.
GBP/USD gathers bullish momentum, rises above 1.1100
GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1100 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The outcome of the Bank of England's gilt purchase operations caused gilt yields to push lower and helped the British pound find demand.
Gold rises above $1,670 as US yields push lower
Gold is trading at fresh session highs above $1,670 during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on a daily basis, weighing on the dollar and helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory.
Ethereum strengthens its deflationary status after the Merge, ETH price slides
ETH is on the way to reclaiming the ground it lost above $1,300. The token tags support at $1,270 after being rejected from highs at $1,384. A 4-hour to daily close above $1,300 is necessary to see ETH begin an up-trend. Also, this could circumvent the possibility of a drop to $1,142.
TSLA gets China sales boost
Tesla looks set to open lower on Tuesday as conflicting stories circulate regarding the stock. The sideshow continues to be whether CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) also continues to weigh on Tesla.