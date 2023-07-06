NZD/USD refreshes two-week high above 0.6200 as US Dollar extends downside, US NFP eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • NZD/USD has climbed sharply to 0.6215 amid a sheer sell-off in the USD index.
  • US corporate earnings are expected to remain uncertain amid higher interest rates.
  • Going forward, US Employment and Services PMI data will be keenly watched.

The NZD/USD pair has printed a fresh two-week high at 0.6215 in the London session. The Kiwi asset has picked significant strength amid sheer weakness in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has cracked sharply to near 103.10 as investors are getting cautious ahead of the Employment and Services PMI data.

Sell-off has been extended by the S&P500 futures are investors have been sidelined ahead of the second-quarter result season. Corporate earnings are expected to remain uncertain amid higher interest rates and tight credit conditions by commercial banks.

The release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes showed that policymakers are worried that the economy faced headwinds from tighter credit conditions, including higher interest rates, for households and businesses, which would likely weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation, al­though the extent of this effect remained uncertain.

Going forward, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will be keenly watched. The Unemployment Rate is expected to drop to 3.6% vs. the former release of 3.7%. While Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for June is expected to show fresh 225K payrolls vs. the prior addition of 339K. Monthly Average Hourly Earnings are seen steady at 0.3%.

But before that, US ISM Services PMI will remain in focus. Unlike factory activities, US Services PMI is in expansion territory. The economic data is seen expanding to 51.0 vs. the former release of 50.3. While New Orders Index is seen declining to 53.3 against the prior release of 56.2.

On the New Zealand Dollar front, investors are worried that more interest rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could falter the economic outlook. Economists at UOB cited that New Zealand has entered a technical recession, with the economy contracting by 0.1% q/q in 1Q23, in comparison to the revised 0.7% q/q fall in 4Q22 (-0.6% q/q previously). The reading was sharply below the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ)’s projection for 0.3% growth.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6201
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.6179
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6157
Daily SMA50 0.6169
Daily SMA100 0.619
Daily SMA200 0.6169
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6208
Previous Daily Low 0.6175
Previous Weekly High 0.6202
Previous Weekly Low 0.605
Previous Monthly High 0.625
Previous Monthly Low 0.599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6195
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6167
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6154
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6134
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.62
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.622
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6233

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD picks up bids to recover ground above 1.0850 in early Europe, as the Euro find support from strong German Factory Orders data. Renewed US Dollar weakness is aiding the rebound in the EUR/USD pair from weekly lows, as focus shifts to the US jobs data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling

GBP/USD recaptures 1.2700 on fresh USD selling

GBP/USD is posting small gains above 1.2700 in the early European morning. The US Dollar pulls back despite bets for more Fed rate hikes and a softer risk tone. Looming UK recession risks could cap Cable's upside. All eyes remain on the US employment data. 

GBP/USD News

Gold run-up appears more compulsive as US data looms

Gold run-up appears more compulsive as US data looms

Gold Price remains on the front foot as markets brace for early signals of the US employment, inflation and activity conditions amid the risk-off mood. The US Dollar’s struggle to justify the sour sentiment, maybe due to Wednesday’s softer US data.

Gold News

Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives

Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. The amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.

Read more

US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today

US ADP and JOLTs data a key focus today

The resilience of the US labour market was no better illustrated than in the April JOLTS report which saw vacancy numbers surge back above 10m from 9.7m in March. Today’s May numbers are expected to see this number drop back to 9.9m.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures