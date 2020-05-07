NZD/USD refreshes session tops, climbs above mid-0.6000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD staged a goodish bounce from sub-0.60 levels, or near two-week lows.
  • Upbeat market mood, a subdued USD demand remained supportive of the uptick.

The NZD/USD pair caught some fresh bids during the early European session and spiked to fresh daily tops, around the 0.6065 region in the last hour.

The NZD/USD showed some resilience below the key 0.60 psychological mark and staged a goodish intraday bounce from two-week lows, support marked by the lower end of a multi-week-old ascending trend-channel.

Against the backdrop of the latest optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world, the global risk sentiment got an additional boost from Thursday's better-than-expected Chinese trade balance data.

The risk-on mood was evident from a positive mood around the equity markets and weighed on the US dollar's safe-haven status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted riskier currencies, like the kiwi.

Meanwhile, the intraday positive momentum faced some resistance near 200-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders amid worsening US-China relations over the origin of the coronavirus.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond weekly swing highs resistance near the 0.6075-80 region, before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Moving ahead, Thursday's release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.605
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.62
Today daily open 0.6013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.604
Daily SMA50 0.6041
Daily SMA100 0.6292
Daily SMA200 0.6346
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6074
Previous Daily Low 0.6004
Previous Weekly High 0.6176
Previous Weekly Low 0.5991
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6031
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6047
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5986
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.596
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5916
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6057
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6101
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6127

 

 

