NZD/USD refreshes session tops, climbs above mid-0.6000s

- NZD/USD staged a goodish bounce from sub-0.60 levels, or near two-week lows.
- Upbeat market mood, a subdued USD demand remained supportive of the uptick.
The NZD/USD pair caught some fresh bids during the early European session and spiked to fresh daily tops, around the 0.6065 region in the last hour.
The NZD/USD showed some resilience below the key 0.60 psychological mark and staged a goodish intraday bounce from two-week lows, support marked by the lower end of a multi-week-old ascending trend-channel.
Against the backdrop of the latest optimism over the re-opening of economies in some parts of the world, the global risk sentiment got an additional boost from Thursday's better-than-expected Chinese trade balance data.
The risk-on mood was evident from a positive mood around the equity markets and weighed on the US dollar's safe-haven status. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted riskier currencies, like the kiwi.
Meanwhile, the intraday positive momentum faced some resistance near 200-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders amid worsening US-China relations over the origin of the coronavirus.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying, possibly beyond weekly swing highs resistance near the 0.6075-80 region, before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Moving ahead, Thursday's release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the NZD/USD pair later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.605
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6013
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.604
|Daily SMA50
|0.6041
|Daily SMA100
|0.6292
|Daily SMA200
|0.6346
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6004
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6176
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5991
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6031
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5916
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6057
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6127
