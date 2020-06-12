NZD/USD refreshes session top, around 0.6475 region amid upbeat market mood

- NZD/USD stages a solid intraday bounce amid some renewed USD weakness.
- The upbeat market mood now seemed to undermine the safe-haven greenback.
- A sustained move beyond 0.6500 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls.
The NZD/USD pair built on its intraday recovery move from 1-1/2-week lows and jumped to fresh daily tops, around the 0.6465 region in the last hour.
The pair staged a goodish intraday bounce on the last trading day of the week and has now recovered 80-85 pips from sub-0.6400 level touched during the Asian session. The uptick was sponsored by a combination of factors, including the upbeat market mood and a subdued US dollar price action.
Despite the previous day's selloff in the global equity markets, led by a resurgence of coronavirus infections and a cautious outlook from the Fed, investors remain bullish about the prospects of a strong economic recovery. The confidence was evident from a strong recovery in the equity markets.
The risk-on flow was seen as one of the key factors that benefitted perceived riskier currencies, like the kiwi, and undermined the greenback's perceived safe-haven status. In fact, the USD struggled to capitalize on the overnight strong gains and provided an additional boost to the NZD/USD pair.
The pair has now recovered a part of the previous day's negative move and for now, seems to have stalled this week's corrective slide from the highest level since late January. However, any subsequent move up is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the key 0.6500 psychological mark.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained move back above the mentioned level before traders start positioning for the resumption of the pair's bullish trajectory. The NZD/USD pair might then surpass the recent swing highs, around the 0.6580-85 zone, and aim to reclaim the 0.6600 mark.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the preliminary June Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6467
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|0.643
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.627
|Daily SMA50
|0.6128
|Daily SMA100
|0.6182
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6557
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6411
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6528
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6186
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5921
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6467
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6501
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6375
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6229
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
