NZD/USD hits fresh multi-week high, around mid-0.6100s ahead of US CPI

- NZD/USD regains positive traction on Tuesday and climbs to a nearly three-week high.
- A combination of factors weighs on the USD and remains supportive of the momentum.
- Traders now look to the US CPI for a fresh impetus ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday.
The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh buying near the 0.6100 round-figure mark on Tuesday and builds on its steady intraday ascent through the first half of the European session. The momentum lifts spot prices to a nearly three-week high, around the 0.6155 region in the last hour, and is sponsored by renewed US Dollar (USD) selling bias.
In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, dives to its lowest level since May 18 and continues to be weighed down by expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will skip raising interest rates in June. In fact, the recent dovish rhetoric by a slew of FOMC members lifted bets for an imminent pause in the US central bank's year-long policy tightening cycle. This, in turn, leads to a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen undermining the buck and acting as a tailwind for the NZD/USD pair.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor weighing on the safe-haven USD and benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. That said, worries about a global economic slowdown, particularly in China, might keep a lid on the optimism. Furthermore, surprise rate hikes by other major central banks - the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) - last week suggested that the fight against inflation is not over yet. This, in turn, has been fueling speculations about another 25 bps lift-off by the Fed in July.
This, along with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) explicit signal that it was done with its most aggressive hiking cycle since 1999, might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets around the NZD/USD pair. Investors might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. The crucial US CPI report will influence the next policy move by the Fed, which is scheduled to announce the outcome of the highly-anticipated two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6146
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|0.6123
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6119
|Daily SMA50
|0.6185
|Daily SMA100
|0.623
|Daily SMA200
|0.6149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6154
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6143
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6026
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6385
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6135
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6101
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.