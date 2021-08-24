NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend after NZ data release.
- New Zealand Trade deficit widens as Imports grow and Exports ease in July.
- Market sentiment remains brighter amid vaccine, stimulus and tapering concerns.
- US Durable Goods Orders to decorate the calendar, Jackson Hole Symposium is the key event of the week.
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness and upbeat market sentiment but mixed catalysts and cautious mood challenge the quote of late.
NZ Trade Balance for July came in as $-402M versus $245M prior. Details suggest that the Imports grew from $5.71B to $6.16B while Exports eased from $5.96B to $5.75B. Given the mixed data, NZD/USD sellers attack intraday low following the release. Check details here.
Not only the data but the latest singals from the RBNZ and its officials are also mixed as well. “New Zealand’s central bank decided not to raise interest rates last week because of communication challenges, not economic risks,” Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said per Bloomberg. However, the latest 'forward guidance' from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) additional monetary policy (AMP) tools to battle the COVID-19 pandemic mentioned, “We committed to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25 percent for a year.”
Talking about the virus conditions, New Zealand reported the highest daily jump in the current cycle the previous day to 148 cases but Prime Minister (PM) Jacinda Ardern and Deputy PM Grant Robertson pay a little heed to global directions on battling the pandemic, especially from Australia.
On the other hand, Reuters said, “The average number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen by 23% over the previous seven-day period, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during a Tuesday press call.” It’s worth noting that US Senior Health Official Dr. Anthony Fauci raised expectations to get the covid control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up. The latest move by the US Food and Drug Administration, full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, adds to the positives.
On Tuesday, US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index data for August, 9 versus 25 expected, joins the first rise in the New Home Sales in four months to weigh on the push back the Fed’s tapering concerns as policymakers brace for Jackson Hole Symposium.
The recent softening of the tapering tantrum and vaccine optimism joins US stimulus news to exert downside pressure on the US Dollar, helping the equities, commodities and Antipodeans like NZD/USD in turn. That said, the US House of Representatives passed a $3.5 trillion budget and is progressing on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which in turn boosts the stimulus hopes.
Amid these plays, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 4.2 basis points (bps) to 1.297% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session whereas the S&P 500 Futures struggle for a clear direction even as Wall Street benchmarks closed positive.
Moving on, US Durable Goods Orders for July, forecast -0.3% versus +0.9% prior, will be important for further firming up odds favoring the need for easy money policies and drag down the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Read: Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Technical analysis
In addition to staying positive past 0.6950, NZD/USD bulls need to overcome the 20-DMA level of around 0.6975 to keep the reins.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6946
|Today Daily Change
|0.0054
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78%
|Today daily open
|0.6892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6973
|Daily SMA50
|0.699
|Daily SMA100
|0.7089
|Daily SMA200
|0.7112
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6906
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6822
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7044
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6805
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6874
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6854
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6789
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6925
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6958
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7009
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
GBP/USD: Eases above 1.3700 on downbeat Momentum
GBP/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, refresh intraday low near 1.3725 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair crossed a five-month-old horizontal hurdle on Monday but slowed down afterward as the Momentum line remains in the negative territory.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday low near 0.6950 on mixed New Zealand trade data
NZD/USD extends consolidation of the recent gains, down 0.08% to refresh intraday low with 0.6945, following the release of New Zealand (NZ) trade numbers during Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi pair rose to a one-week high the previous day.
EUR/USD: Bulls seek 1.1785 breakout to keep reins
EUR/USD remains firmer around 1.1760 following a three-day run-up to the weekly top amid Wednesday’s Asian session. Descending resistance line from June becomes the key hurdle to the north, bears have multiple levels to meet before retaking the controls.
Renowned analysts affirm XRP price will rise to $10 after brief correction
Historically the most significant gains in altcoins have appeared in the last leg of the bullrun. Analysts expect a repeat of the XRP price action in the 2017 bull run where the altcoin’s price rallied nearly 1400% in less than 30 days.