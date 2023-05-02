NZD/USD refreshes day’s high above 0.6220 on upbeat Employment data, Fed policy eyed

- NZD/USD has printed a fresh day’s high of 0.6222 on solid NZ Employment data.
- NZ Employment Change has jumped to 0.8% while the jobless rate remains steady at 3.4% vs. the consensus of 3.5%.
- The Fed is expected to announce an interest rate hike by 25 bps to continue to maintain pressure on stubborn US inflation.
The NZD/USD pair has scaled above the critical resistance of 0.6220 as Statz NZ has reported better-than-projected Employment data (Q1). The Employment Change has landed at 0.8% higher than the consensus of 0.4% and the former release of 0.2%. While the Unemployment Rate has remained steady at 3.4% as reported in the previous quarter but lower than the estimates of 3.5%.
Apart from them, quarterly Labor Cost Index data accelerated at a pace of 0.8% lower vs. the estimates and the prior release of 1.1%. The annual Employment Cost Index has landed lower at 4.5% from the expectations of 4.6% but higher than the former release of 4.3%.
A continuation of a tight labor market may force the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to remain hawkish ahead as consumer spending could remain resilient due to higher employment.
Investors should note that RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr pushed its Official Cash Rate (OCR) higher surprisingly by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.25% in April to strengthen its defense against persistent inflation.
Later this week, Caixin Manufacturing PMI (April) data will be keenly watched. The economic data is expected to land at 50.3 lower than the former figure of 50.0.
On the US Dollar front, a power-pack action is expected amid the release of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed is expected to announce an interest rate hike by 25 basis points (bps) to continue to maintain pressure on stubborn United States inflation.
In addition to the Fed policy, US ISM Services PMI (April) data will be keenly watched. As per the consensus, ISM Services PMI (April) is seen higher at 53.1 from the former release of 51.2. Also, New Orders Index is expected to jump to 57.0 vs. the prior release of 52.2.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.6166
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6207
|Daily SMA100
|0.6285
|Daily SMA200
|0.616
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6201
|Previous Daily Low
|0.616
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6111
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6389
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6191
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6232
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
