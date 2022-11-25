  • NZD/USD retreats from a multi-month high set on Thursday, though the downside seems limited.
  • China’s COVID-19 woes weigh on investors’ sentiment and dent demand for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
  • Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes should act as a headwind for the USD and help limit losses.

The NZD/USD pair comes under some selling pressure on Friday and reverses the previous day's positive move to the 0.6300 neighbourhood, or its highest level since August 18. The intraday downtick extends through the first half of the European session and drags spot prices to a fresh daily low, back below mid-0.6200s in the last hour.

Worries about the worsening COVID-19 situation in China keep a lid on the recent optimistic move in the markets and turn out to be a key factor undermining the risk-sensitive Kiwi. In fact, China announced strict curbs in several major cities in the wake of a record-high jump in daily COVID-19 cases. The developments add to concerns about a further slowdown in economic activity and temper investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets.

The downside for the NZD/USD pair, however, is more likely to be limited amid the underlying bearish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar. The November Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes released on Wednesday revealed that officials were largely satisfied they could stop front-loading the rate increases. This, in turn, reaffirms bets for a 50 bps lift-off in December, which leads to a further slide in the US Treasury bond yields and might continue to weigh on the buck.

Apart from this, an unprecedented 75 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) on Wednesday supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the NZD/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for a deeper pullback amid absent relevant economic data and thin trading volumes. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to post gains for the sixth successive week.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6237
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.6268
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6015
Daily SMA50 0.5838
Daily SMA100 0.6019
Daily SMA200 0.6303
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.629
Previous Daily Low 0.622
Previous Weekly High 0.6206
Previous Weekly Low 0.6062
Previous Monthly High 0.5874
Previous Monthly Low 0.5512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6263
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6247
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6229
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6189
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6159
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6299
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6329
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6369

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds

EUR/USD drops below 1.0400 as US Dollar rebounds

EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0400 during the European trading hours on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood amid rising coronavirus cases in China seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand despite thin holiday trading.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD loses traction, trades below 1.2100

GBP/USD loses traction, trades below 1.2100

GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.2100 on Friday. The souring market mood provides a boost to the US Dollar as markets grow increasingly worried about China introducing additional coronavirus restrictions. Stock and bond markets will close early. 

GBPUSD News

Gold retreats to $1,750 area as US yields edge higher

Gold retreats to $1,750 area as US yields edge higher

Gold price turned south and dropped to the $1,750 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day slightly above 3.7%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot on Black Friday.

Gold News

Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving

Ethereum bulls pause bear market rally to $1,400 on account of Thanksgiving

Ethereum price has stopped in its tracks as it approaches a critical hurdle. The drop in momentum can be attributed to Bitcoin’s slump in buying pressure. Regardless, a decisive flip of the immediate barrier could trigger a minor run-up for ETH.

Read more

FX next week and yield curve inversions

FX next week and yield curve inversions

Since the Fed's last raise November 3, Fed Funds rate opens and closes at 3.83. The Fed Funds rate once traded freely on its own with highs and lows as any financial instrument. In 2000, Central banks implemented meetings every 6 weeks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures