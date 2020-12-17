NZD/USD refreshes 32-month high on NZ Finance Minister's comments

- NZD/USD jumps to 0.7141, the highest level since April 2018.
- New Zealand's Finance Minister squashes fears of FX market intervention.
The bid tone around the NZD strengthened early Thursday, pushing NZD/USD to a fresh 32-month high after New Zealand's Finance Minister squashed fears of verbal intervention by authorities to stem the Kiwi's rise.
"There is no great discomfort with the level of the NZD," Robertson said, adding that the Kiwi's strength reflects strength in the local economy. The NZD has appreciated by nearly 7.8% against the US dollar this quarter and is up 5.8% on a year-to-date basis.
As such, some investors may be anticipating some form of intervention to stall the Kiwi's rise. However, Robertson's comments indicate that authorities aren't worried about the disinflationary impact of the exchange rate strength and are unlikely to weaken the currency any time soon.
NZD/USD jumped from 0.7115 to a fresh multi-month high of 0.7141, following Robertson's comments, and was last seen trading near 0.7125.
New Zealand's economy roared back from a coronavirus-induced recession with a record growth of 14% in the September quarter; official data released early Thursday showed. The economy is reaping benefits of imposing strict coronavirus lockdown, Robertson said Wednesday. Coupled with the dovish Federal Reserve, that could keep the NZD better bid while heading into the year-end.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7128
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|0.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7032
|Daily SMA50
|0.684
|Daily SMA100
|0.6737
|Daily SMA200
|0.6483
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7121
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7054
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7005
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7052
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7062
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6995
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7159
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7196
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
