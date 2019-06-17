NZD/USD: Recovery looks to gain traction, eyes on Fed, NZ GDP

- NZD is the strongest of all G10 currencies so far this Monday.
- But looks vulnerable amid weak fundamentals ahead of FOMC and NZ Q1 GDP
Amid broad-based US dollar consolidation near ten-day tops of 97.60, the recovery in the NZD/USD pair is seeing some fresh signs of life above the 0.65 handle. At the press time, the spot is seen breaking higher from its consolidative mode around 0.6510 levels and prints fresh daily tops at 0.6514.
The Kiwi appears to draw support so far this Monday from a bout of profit-taking ahead of the key event risks due later this week, the FOMC policy decision and New Zealand (NZ) Q1 GDP data release.
Despite the ongoing recovery, the risks remain skewed to the downside in the pair, as the recent downbeat NZ manufacturing PMI data continues to weigh while expectations of a poor NZ Q1 GDP report could also keep any upside attempts short-lived. The recent streak of dismal NZ fundamentals continues to underscore increased chances of another rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) next month.
Meanwhile, the looming US-China trade war combined with the recent weakness in oil prices also undermine the sentiment around the Chinese proxy, the Kiwi. China is New Zealand’s top export market.
In the day ahead, the price will remain at the mercy of the risk trend and USD dynamics amid a lack of first-tier US economic news and ahead of NZ Westpac Consumer Sentiment data due early Tuesday.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6512
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.656
|Daily SMA50
|0.6615
|Daily SMA100
|0.6722
|Daily SMA200
|0.671
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6575
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6487
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6487
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6684
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6481
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6541
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.646
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6547
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6605
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6635
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level
Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.