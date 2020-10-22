NZD/USD recovery extends beyond October’s top, at 0.6680

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • NZD/USD rebound from 0.6635 has reached fresh one-month highs above 0.6680.
  • The kiwi holds its ground amid the broad-based USD recovery.
  • NZD/USD seen trapped between 0.6570 and 0.6700.

The New Zealand dollar has resumed its uptrend from Tuesday’s lows at 0.6550 and is on track to post its second positive day in a row after shrugging off a negative opening and stretch to one-month highs at 0.6688.

The kiwi extends gains despite US dollar strength

The NZD has held steady against the overall US dollar strength amid the negative market sentiment. Trump's comments blaming the democrats for the lack of progress on the US stimulus negotiations have dampened risk appetite during the Asian and early European sessions and fuelled a US dollar comeback.

The NZD/USD pullback, however, was contained at 0.6630, about 40 pips below Wednesday’s top. The pair has managed to pick up with risk aversion easing during the US session and markets popping up into positive territory, to explore levels beyond 0.6680 for the first time since late September, although the breakthrough still needs to be confirmed.  

NZD/USD upside attempts expected to be capped below 0.6700 - UOB

From a technical perspective, the FX analysis team at UOB remains sceptical about the chances of a sustained NZD rally, expecting the pair to remain trapped between 0.6570 and 0.6700: “We have held the same view since last Friday (16 Oct, spot at 0.6600) wherein ‘downward momentum has improved tentatively; NZD has to close below 0.6570 before a more sustained down-move can be expected’. NZD dropped to a low of 0.6555 on Tuesday (20 Oct) but did not close below 0.6570. The break of 0.6660 yesterday indicates that the recent mild downward pressure has eased. The current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase and NZD is likely to trade within a 0.6560/0.6700 range for now.”

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6672
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 0.6654
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6607
Daily SMA50 0.6633
Daily SMA100 0.6589
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6679
Previous Daily Low 0.6573
Previous Weekly High 0.6683
Previous Weekly Low 0.6576
Previous Monthly High 0.6799
Previous Monthly Low 0.6511
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6639
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6613
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6591
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6529
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6485
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6697
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6803

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

