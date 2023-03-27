NZD/USD recovers to 0.6200 as banking crisis developments offer support amid risk appetite shift

Share:

NZD/USD rebounds from 0.6181 low as Silicon Valley Bank deal eases banking crisis concerns.

Fed officials make inflation reduction their top priority.

Upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data release to influence US Dollar dynamics.

The NZD/USD pair experienced a slight rebound after reaching the 0.6181 mark, following a significant decline over several days due to jittery market sentiment amid the ongoing banking crisis.

The New Zealand dollar struggled last week as bank stress impacted risk appetites. However, on Monday, the risk-sensitive currency found some support following the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) deal and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) confirmation that First Citizens bank would assume all deposits and loans of Silicon Valley Bridge Bank from the FDIC.

Bloomberg reported that US regulators are considering expanding an emergency lending facility for banks, allowing First Republic Bank (FRC) more time to strengthen its balance sheet.

Over the weekend, Federal Reserve (Fed) voter Kashkari spoke with a dovish tone, emphasizing the uncertainty of the banking crisis's impact on the economy and the Fed's close monitoring of the situation. This contrasts with the hawkish views of non-voting colleagues Barkin and Bullard, who focused on addressing inflation over financial stability.

Fed Vice-Chair of Supervision Barr, in recent testimony, reassured that the banking system remains sound and resilient, with the Fed committed to ensuring deposit safety. He also discussed planned regulations to enhance the financial system's resiliency, including long-term debt requirements for large banks, improved stress testing, and exploration of liquidity rules and other reforms.

Market focus now shifts to the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data release later this week, which will likely shape US Dollar dynamics.

