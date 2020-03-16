NZD/USD recovers to 0.6130 but failed to hold above 0.6100

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Kiwi of lows versus US dollar but still under pressure. 
  • AUD/NZD hits five-year lows, near the parity level despite RBNZ rate cut. 

The NZD/USD pair dropped to test daily lows and rebounded, rising to 0.6131. As of writing, was trading at 0.6090, modestly higher compared to Friday’s close. 

On a volatile day, the pair turned positive for the day, after falling earlier to 0.5971, the weakest since 2009. At the opening on Monday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and other central bank took decisive action in order to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. 

RBNZ cut the key rate to 0.25% and the Federal Reserve to 0.0-0.25%. The announcements failed to bring confidence to financial markets but the declines of NZD, AUD and CAD were limited even as Wall Street tumbled. 

The Dow Jones was falling 8.50% and the Nasdaq 8.30%. Markets continued to be on panic mode as entire countries shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. US yields opened sharply lower after the rate cut but over the last hours turned to the upside, adding some strength to the greenback. The US 10-year yield peaked at 0.85% before pulling back to 0.77%. 

The kiwi was also higher versus the Australian dollar. AUD/NZD tumbled toward the parity levels. It bottomed at 1.0018, the lowest in five years, as analysts see more action from the Reserve Bank of Australia.  “We expect the RBA to cut the cash rate to 0.25%, for it to initiate QE and announce further policy measures to support the Australian economy all on Thursday”, said TDS analysts. 

NZD/USD Technical levels 

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6108
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 0.6068
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6297
Daily SMA50 0.6445
Daily SMA100 0.6474
Daily SMA200 0.6474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6161
Previous Daily Low 0.6018
Previous Weekly High 0.645
Previous Weekly Low 0.6005
Previous Monthly High 0.6504
Previous Monthly Low 0.6192
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6106
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6004
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5939
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5861
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6147
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6225
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.629

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

