NZD/USD recovers modestly from multi-year lows, stays below 0.63

- AUD/USD upsurge on RBA comments support NZD/USD.
- Broad-based USD strength forces pair to stay in red.
- Business activity in US manufacturing sector is expected to contract in August.
After spending the first day of the week in a very tight range near the 0.63 mark, the NZD/USD pair came under modest selling pressure during the Asian session and slumped to its lowest level since September 2015 at 0.6270. However, the pair was able to pull away from lows in the early trading hours of the European session and is now trading at 0.6290, still losing 0.25% on a daily basis.
Earlier today, the broad USD strength, reflected by the sharp upsurge witnessed in the US Dollar Index, caused the pair to edge lower. Moreover, China filed a complaint against the 15% US tariffs on Chinese imports that went into effect on Sunday to suggest a further escalation in the trade conflict and weighed on antipodeans.
AUD/USD rebound helps Kiwi recover
However, toward the end of the Asian session, the Reserve Bank of Australia in its policy statement adopted a relatively optimistic tone about growth outlook and provided a boost to the AUD/USD pair, which helped the positively-correlated Kiwi to gain traction as well. "Looking forward, growth in Australia is expected to strengthen gradually to be around trend," the RBA said.
Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index continues to float near the multi-year highs that it set earlier today and makes it difficult for the pair to make a meaningful recovery. Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be both releasing their August manufacturing PMI data. The ANZ Commodity Price Index will be the only data release from New Zealand on Wednesday.
Key technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6289
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.6308
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6409
|Daily SMA50
|0.6562
|Daily SMA100
|0.6577
|Daily SMA200
|0.6693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.629
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6283
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6353
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 amid trade tensions, ahead of US data
EUR/USD trades below 1.0950, the lowest in two years. as US-Sino failed to schedule new talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is due out later on.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2000 on hopes to block a hard Brexit
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.20, up from the lowest since 2016 as the opposition tabled a motion to block a hard Brexit and the Speaker positively considers it with precedence over government business.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold clings to small daily gains above $1,530 ahead of US data
Despite the broad-based USD strength, the XAU/USD pair is posting modest daily gains on Tuesday as the risk-averse atmosphere helps the precious metal find demand. As of writing, the pair was up $2 on the day at $1,532.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.